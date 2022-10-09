Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.

The westbound lanes and exit ramp of the U.S. 60 were closed for the emergency crews but have since reopened. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the crash.

