Temperatures warm up slightly, possible chance of rain in the forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shower and thunderstorm activity is decreasing throughout the day today, mainly limited to the higher terrain. Yesterday was the sixth day in a row the Phoenix area had rain, with about 18% coverage and average amounts at 0.02″ however, some areas like Mesa picked up half of an inch. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger over the next few days, favoring the higher terrain. By mid-week, chances lessen.

A southwest flow will lead to a dry, and warming trend by the middle of the week, with temperatures near 94 degrees by Wednesday. A closed low off of the coast of California will track slowly to the southeast by the end of the week, and depending on its positioning, it could drop our temperatures and bring an increase in moisture by the weekend.

