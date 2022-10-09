Sunny fall week ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s which is right where we should be for this time of the year.

There is a slight chance for a spotty shower in the late afternoon and evening, though nothing worth canceling outdoor plans for. This upcoming week is also on target temperature-wise for this time of the year! Everyday will have highs in the low 90s.

There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be dry and sunny, especially next weekend,

