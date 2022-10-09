Paul's Car Wash
Sunny fall week ahead for the Valley

Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s which is right where we should be for this time of the year.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is a slight chance for a spotty shower in the late afternoon and evening, though nothing worth canceling outdoor plans for. This upcoming week is also on target temperature-wise for this time of the year! Everyday will have highs in the low 90s.

There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be dry and sunny, especially next weekend,

