Sunny fall week ahead for the Valley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s which is right where we should be for this time of the year.
There is a slight chance for a spotty shower in the late afternoon and evening, though nothing worth canceling outdoor plans for. This upcoming week is also on target temperature-wise for this time of the year! Everyday will have highs in the low 90s.
There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be dry and sunny, especially next weekend,
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.