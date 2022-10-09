Shooting at Arizona State Fair damages several cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say no one was hurt when gunshots were fired at the State Fair Saturday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., police working the event say they heard gunfire in the area near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Witnesses told officers that a car left the area with the shooters inside. Police located the car and questioned the four men inside after finding guns in the car. Several cars in the area were hit with bullets, but there were no injuries.

The men told investigators that the gunshots were in self-defense. The incident is still under investigation. A charging decision for the men will be made once the investigation is complete.

