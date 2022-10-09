Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Shooting at Arizona State Fair damages several cars

Shots were fired near the Arizona State Fair last night. No shooting happened inside the fair, but police are still investigating.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say no one was hurt when gunshots were fired at the State Fair Saturday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., police working the event say they heard gunfire in the area near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Witnesses told officers that a car left the area with the shooters inside. Police located the car and questioned the four men inside after finding guns in the car. Several cars in the area were hit with bullets, but there were no injuries.

TRENDING: Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

The men told investigators that the gunshots were in self-defense. The incident is still under investigation. A charging decision for the men will be made once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Arizona Cardinals unable to upset undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, falling 20-17
Shooting investigation near State Fair
Arizona Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs (D), and Kari Lake (R) appeared on the CBS News...
Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs appear on “Face The Nation” to talk border safety plans, abortion, Arizona’s economy
A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Scottsdale fire officials and police officers after...
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale