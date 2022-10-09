Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian protesters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been three weeks since the morality police killed Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab wrong. Saturday, was a global day of solidarity.

Hundreds of protestors showed up to Scottsdale Fashion Square chanting encouragement for Iranian protestors, waving flags, and holding images of the events in Iran. “This was the spark that created that moment that was needed for millions of people in Iran dealing with injustice that was going on,” said Hessam Rahimian, who migrated to Arizona from Iran 35 years ago. Rahimian says strict laws on women have plagued Iran for over 40 years.

The younger generations leading the movement said they’ve had enough oppression and want the freedoms they’ve never had the privilege of knowing. Rahimian said the Iranian government has tried to stop protests using different tactics; “when they protest they get beaten to death or shot.”

According to Rahimian, whose family lives in Iran, thousands of people have been killed there for protesting. Despite the Iranian government cutting internet access to prevent gatherings or images of the killings from getting out, Mahsa Amini’s death sparked global protests, including in Arizona.

Anisa Afkhami is a student at Arizona State University who helped organize the protest and was happy about the turnout. “I’ve noticed even non Iranians are pitching in, coming by, and supporting us. I think that’s what’s really important,” she said. Afkhami says she feels empowered when she sees Iranians risking their lives because it’s not just about a dress code. “There’s segregation between women and men even in classrooms,” Afkhami explained. “Women cannot choose what jobs they want.”

The continuous killings in Iran fuel the anger against the regime; seeing this as the most sustained protest in years, Iranians will never be silenced again.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Tempe Town Lake.

