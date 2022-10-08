Paul's Car Wash
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix

A woman is dead after a Friday night shooting in south Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Aragon-Baca was the only person that had been hit, and the suspect left the area before police arrived. There is no suspect information available yet, police say. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

