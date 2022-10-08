Seasonal temperatures expected this week, possible chance of storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A low-pressure system to the south of our state is leaving us with an unsettled atmosphere, and this is what has fired up showers and thunderstorms across parts of the state this afternoon.

Temperatures are very comfortable, across the Valley most areas are in the mid-80s this afternoon. Models show this low will lift to the north and east throughout the week which will limit shower and storm chances. With storm development, gusty outflows are possible, and this will really kick up the wind and could pick up some dust as well. For tomorrow, there is a slight chance for showers to pop up early in the morning, with dry conditions expected by the afternoon. Storms should be mostly limited toward the higher terrain to the south and east of Phoenix. Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year this week. Expect temperatures in the lower 90s throughout the week.

