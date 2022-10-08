Scottsdale company using 3D scans to create mouthpieces for high school athletes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For decades, the technique of fitting mouthguards for sports has mainly used the same “boil and bite” process. Now, a Scottsdale company is changing the game by using 3D scans to custom-fit each mouthpiece for players.

Players and coaches alike are seeing the future of sports with a new era of mouthpieces designed by Mouthguard Club. The company has made mouthpieces for state football powerhouses, including Chandler High School and Saguaro High School. Prices range from $49-$99.

The 3D scan technology is phasing out the old boil-and-bite mouthpieces many athletes grew up with. Now, the company says they have big plans for the future. “It’s the only consumer product that has a 100 percent dissatisfaction rate. So nobody loves their boil and bite mouthguard. It’s a crazy process. Take a piece of plastic, put it in boiling water, shove it in your mouth, hope that it fits, hope you don’t burn yourself,” said Dr. Blair Feldman, orthodontist specialist. “Custom mouthguards are the total opposite. They’re comfortable. They start with a 3D scan and you can make the mouthguard; breathe with them, speak with them, they stay in your mouth and don’t fall out.”

Jesse Laizure with Mouthguard Club said every mouthpiece is unique. “Every kid needs a mouthguard. We do a 3D scan so it fits perfectly in their mouth. It doesn’t fall out,” he said. “They can customize it. They can put their name, team logo.”

The company doesn’t just have an orthodontist on the board but also former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton, who approves of the product! “Being a quarterback, understanding how important it is to have the right fit. To be able to talk and communicate, it really hits home for me,” said Stanton. “It’s completely different. The kids love it because they can make it the way they want it. The boil and bite is outdated. This is really a great product.”

