Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

A police officer was injured during a fight with a suspect at a Dunkin Donuts in Mesa.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.

