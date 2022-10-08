Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!

On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.

Miss Indian Arizona Alyse Marrietta from the Gila River Indian Community said, “There’s 22 indigenous tribes in Arizona and just about every one of them is represented here in this parade. Historically, things have been taken out of context and false information has spread so sharing our identities and who were are--it means a lot to us.” Marrietta said that the purpose of events like this is education and showing the local community who they are.

The Heard Museum is hosting its own celebration from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday with free admission all day long as well as food trucks, performances by The Thunder Boys, a demonstration by World Hoop Dance Contest Champion Sampson Sinquah, community resource tables, youth activities, storytelling, artist demonstrations and more. Look for Sage Bond and Sage Cornelius to perform as part of the event as well. Click here to learn more!

Saturday night, the Phoenix Indian Center celebrates its 75th anniversary with an all-dancers, all-drum groups welcome social powwow and gourd dance at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. The market opens at 10 a.m., with the gourd dance starting at 12 p.m. and grand entry at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate and celebrate the center and the work its doing in the community. The Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest American Indian non-profit organization in the U.S., having been formed in 1947.

Levi with the Phoenix Indian Center said, “We focus on youth leadership, workforce services, language and culture revitalization and prevention services. This is part of our Native American Recognition Days.” He added that everyone is invited and that a large turnout is expected at the park Saturday night.

Also held Saturday night at the Chandler Center for the Arts is the 61st Annual Miss Indian Arizona Scholarship Program, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is called “Celebrating Indigenous Resilience”, intending to bring to the forefront Arizona tribes and their youth leadership who define positive Native American values.

Contestants will demonstrate their talents, show off their evening gown, traditional dress, and oral presentation through a variety of song, dance, stories, and dress. There are eight different young women across the state in the running for the title and are as follows:

Cheyanne Ruth Begay - Navajo Nation

Kaitlyn Kaylee Dillon - San Carlos Apache Tribe

Lehua Lani Dosela - Gila River Indian Community

Emile Eich - Navajo Nation

Manderee Jose - Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Sistine Lewis - Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Maria Pablo - Tohono O’odham Nation

Morgan Angel Smith - San Carlos Apache Tribe

The Association is awarding $10,400 in scholarship funding to the winners. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required for the event. Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the center as well. Tickets start at $18. Buy your tickets here.

On Monday, Phoenix celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Roosevelt Row’s arts district. The day’s events will get started at 3 p.m. and will last until around 10 p.m. with a market, food trucks skateboard demos, Indigenous film screenings, musical guests and more. The Churchill will also be hosting an Indigenous fashion show as part of the VIP ticket experience. General admission is free, but if you’re looking for VIP tickets, click here. Click here to learn more about the event and the day’s lineup!

