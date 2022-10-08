Man dies after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers got a 911 call Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., from a woman who lived near School House Road, near Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. She said her husband knew that she would call the police and that he had begun setting up an ambush for the deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. The gate was the only entrance and exit to the property.

YCSO dispatch was able to stay on the phone with the woman without her husband knowing as he continued to grab ammunition. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies to “do a suicide by cop.” Deputies said they were afraid of a possible hostage situation after they heard Henzler trying to force his wife to come outside for the ambush so Department of Public Safety officials and a tactical team were called to help. DPS’s Air Ranger was also called to the scene due to the remote location of the house.

When law enforcement showed up to the house, the woman was able to leave the home by herself and opened the gate, leaving Henzler inside the house. Deputies tried to call him out, but he didn’t answer. About an hour later, Henzler came out of the house and starting walking toward the deputies. He then began shooting at them, so deputies fired back. Henzler was shot and died from his injuries at the scene.

DPS officials are conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as well as YCSO deputies. There is no further information available at this time. This is the 81st officer-involved shooting that has happened in the state.

