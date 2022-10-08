Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale.
A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale.(WCAX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale.

Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

TRENDING: City of Tempe supports Shady Park, asks court to reverse ruling in case against retirement community

One possible suspect, identified as Oscar Marquez, was found at the scene and was arrested. Detectives are still investigating, and no further details are available about what lead up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout...
Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend
A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday...
Man dies after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night
A woman is dead after a Friday night shooting in south Phoenix.
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
Phoenix police released edited portions from officer body worn cameras involving their officers...
Family of man shot, killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police reacts to body-cam video