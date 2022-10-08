Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale.

Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

One possible suspect, identified as Oscar Marquez, was found at the scene and was arrested. Detectives are still investigating, and no further details are available about what lead up to the shooting.

