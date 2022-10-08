Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The metro Phoenix area is under a blowing dust advisory until 7:30 p.m. as dust rolls into the Valley on Friday evening. For those in Pinal County, thunderstorms look to be moving into the area. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape.
Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down. Expect low visibility and strong winds.
According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, the chance for wind and dust will continue and a few storms may develop on Saturday. Some places may not see any rain, but some areas will see gusty winds and blowing dust.
