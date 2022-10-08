Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The metro Phoenix area is under a blowing dust advisory until 7:30 p.m. as dust rolls into the Valley on Friday evening. For those in Pinal County, thunderstorms look to be moving into the area. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape.

Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down. Expect low visibility and strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, the chance for wind and dust will continue and a few storms may develop on Saturday. Some places may not see any rain, but some areas will see gusty winds and blowing dust.

Stuck in the same pattern, a few storms will develop during the late afternoon today & Saturday. Once again, most locations will not see any rainfall, but gusty winds and patchy blowing dust will be more prevalent. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/hYG6daDytu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 7, 2022

Blowing dust advisory until 7:30pm for metro Phoenix. A line of dust moving into the SE Valley right now along an outflow from thunderstorms in Pinal County. @PaulHorton_TV will un update now on #azfamily 3TV and at 6:30 on KPHO CBS 5. pic.twitter.com/k0ZIDwza0i — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) October 8, 2022

