Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake.

This Sunday (10/7) at 9:30 a.m., and only on CBS 5, both women will appear on “Face The Nation” to discuss their appeals to Arizona voters on why they should be the next governor of Arizona.

Our Arizona Battleground Tracker has the governor’s race locked in a dead heat.



SUNDAY: We’ll have on both candidates, Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs, to discuss their appeals to Arizona voters at 10:30a E.T. https://t.co/zZLgs0q2jK pic.twitter.com/ohdoZ9NWe7 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 7, 2022

