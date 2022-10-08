Paul's Car Wash
Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday

Arizona gubenitorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on "Face the Nation" Sunday...
(CBS News / AZ Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake.

This Sunday (10/7) at 9:30 a.m., and only on CBS 5, both women will appear on “Face The Nation” to discuss their appeals to Arizona voters on why they should be the next governor of Arizona.

