Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake.
This Sunday (10/7) at 9:30 a.m., and only on CBS 5, both women will appear on “Face The Nation” to discuss their appeals to Arizona voters on why they should be the next governor of Arizona.
