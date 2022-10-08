Paul's Car Wash
K-9 Kilo busts driver hauling over 22K fentanyl pills during traffic stop near Holbrook

K-9 Kilo helped deputies bust a driver hauling fentanyl pills and powder on Wednesday.
K-9 Kilo helped deputies bust a driver hauling fentanyl pills and powder on Wednesday.(Navajo County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:35 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good boy! A K-9 pup helped deputies bust a driver reportedly hauling thousands of fentanyl pills and a package of fentanyl powder during a traffic stop near Holbrook on Wednesday. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over 20-year-old Jesus Alejandro Alvarez Fonseca, who was driving on State Route 377, for traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies say Fonseca gave them a fake name and birthday. As deputies were speaking to Fonseca, K-9 Kilo was walking around the car doing a “free-air sniff.” Kilo then picked up a positive read, and deputies searched Fonseca’s car. Deputies ended up finding over 22,000 fentanyl pills and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Fonseca was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and taking the identity of another. He also had a warrant for drug charges and unlawful flight.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

