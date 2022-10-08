Paul's Car Wash
Death of Pima County inmate in cell under investigation

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 41-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his jail cell where he was being held on a drug charge.

A corrections officer called for medical assistance when he found Benjamin Willhite in his cell at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday. Staff started administering emergency life-saving measures before Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division who responded to the incident found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances but an investigation is continuing, the sheriff’s office said. Willhite had been in custody since he was jailed Wednesday afternoon on a felony drug warrant. No other details have been released.

