Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cooler than average temperatures for the Valley this weekend

We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies.

The average this time of the year is 93. We are also tracking a 20% chance for showers in the late afternoon and overnight. Your outdoors plans in the morning and early afternoon are looking safe, just keep in mind the winds will get breezy at times throughout the afternoon.

For tomorrow, we are back into the low 90s with some lingering showers in the early morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. For the upcoming work week we are tracking low 90s across the board until next weekend. The best chance to see rain will be on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies.
Cooler than average temperatures for the Valley this weekend
7-day weather forecast for Friday. Oct. 7
Chance of rain for Phoenix area this weekend
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 7
Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain for the Valley
7-day weather forecast for Friday. Oct. 7
Cooler temperatures this weekend, chance of rain for the Phoenix area