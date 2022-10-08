Cooler than average temperatures for the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a much cooler day for the Valley with highs to reach 88 with partly cloudy skies.

The average this time of the year is 93. We are also tracking a 20% chance for showers in the late afternoon and overnight. Your outdoors plans in the morning and early afternoon are looking safe, just keep in mind the winds will get breezy at times throughout the afternoon.

For tomorrow, we are back into the low 90s with some lingering showers in the early morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. For the upcoming work week we are tracking low 90s across the board until next weekend. The best chance to see rain will be on Wednesday.

