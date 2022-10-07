UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
Job could be offered in “as little as 25 minutes”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful.
UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up to $18 per hour and driving positions that begin at $23 per hour. In Arizona, the company plans to hire around 2,820 people, with the notable detail that most positions don’t require a full interview.
“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, of U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPS-ers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”
List of warehouses hiring:
- 3150 N 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
- 3002 E Old Tower Road #500, Phoenix, AZ 85034
- 1975 East Wildermuth, Tempe, AZ 85281
- 5552 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
- 16512 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear AZ 85395
