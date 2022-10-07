UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful.

UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up to $18 per hour and driving positions that begin at $23 per hour. In Arizona, the company plans to hire around 2,820 people, with the notable detail that most positions don’t require a full interview.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, of U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPS-ers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

List of warehouses hiring:

3150 N 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

3002 E Old Tower Road #500, Phoenix, AZ 85034

1975 East Wildermuth, Tempe, AZ 85281

5552 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

16512 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear AZ 85395

If you’re interested in applying, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.