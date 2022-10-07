Slight chance for pop-up showers, but nice weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice start to your morning in Phoenix with temps in the 60s and 70s in the Valley. We will be dry this morning with a bit of cloud cover to start the day.

Highs will climb to around 93 later today. That is our average high for this time of the year in Phoenix. Storm chances look limited this afternoon, with Phoenix holding about a 20% shot. The main threats today will be gusty winds, blowing dust, and some isolated storms.

Many in the area won’t see any action. The mountains to the east and the south of us hold the best chance for thunderstorm activity.

Saturday will be quite similar to Friday with temps in the low 90s with limited storm chances and Sunday afternoon looks dry for most in Phoenix with mountain thunderstorms possible.

Our highs will climb a little next week but will remain in the normal range. Plan on highs around 92 degrees as we start a new week with dry conditions in Phoenix.

Have a great weekend!

