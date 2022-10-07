A reckless driver who killed a man in 2021 on a Laveen highway was given a 5-year sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A reckless driver who killed a man in early 2021 on the Loop 202 in Laveen made a plea deal and was sentenced to 5 years in state prison.

Marcus Xavier Castro accepted a deal from prosecutors, which reduced the charges of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in exchange for a guilty plea. The plea agreement includes a 5-year prison sentence for manslaughter and probation, which will be served after being released from prison.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Castro was speeding in a gold-colored minivan going southbound on loop 202, a witness told police. He rammed into a dark blue car driven by then-70-year-old Douglas Lee Smith, who later died from his injuries at a hospital. Several witnesses said they watched as Castro got out of the minivan and ran under the highway bridge. He was located and arrested over a mile east on 51st and Southern Avenues.

