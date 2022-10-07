Paul's Car Wash
Phoenix Rising teams up with State Forty Eight Foundation to design mural for elemenatary school

Phoenix Rising stars flexed their artistic muscles at an elementary school in the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Rising FC and the State Forty-Eight Foundation teamed out to do something meaningful for a Valley elementary school.

Players and nonprofit members alike will be working to create an inspirational mural at Starlight Park Elementary in Phoenix. Organizers say the mural uses a paint-by-number design to allow volunteers and students to participate in the process. The design meshes together “Rising as One” and “Una Familia,” representing the school district and the sport’s team slogans to encompass a global theme.

The school beautification project is more than just a mural. Organizers are working on updating the school’s community garden and giving the teacher’s lounge some much-needed refresh and TLC. Students will also get some lessons from Phoenix Rising defenders Ryan Flood and Channing Chasten.

