Person killed after being hit by a car on I-17 in north Phoenix

The scene after a deadly hit-and-run on the northbound I-17, north of Happy Valley Rd.
The scene after a deadly hit-and-run on the northbound I-17, north of Happy Valley Rd.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix Friday morning.

The crash was initially reported just before 9 a.m. DPS troopers confirmed that a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car but no other information was released. At this time, the right two northbound lanes of I-17 are blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

