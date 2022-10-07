Person killed after being hit by a car on I-17 in north Phoenix
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix Friday morning.
The crash was initially reported just before 9 a.m. DPS troopers confirmed that a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car but no other information was released. At this time, the right two northbound lanes of I-17 are blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.