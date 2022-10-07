Parent Pays It Forward to guidance counselor at Chaparral High School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Janine Welch, a counselor who helps many students at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. “One thing that I really noticed, by the end of the year, she would race around and help all the kids and make sure her students got things taken care of. She gave unbelievable support and there should be more people like this,” said Evan Duke, who nominated Welch.

Welch works very hard throughout the year to encourage and support her students. She was such a support system to Duke’s son that she wanted to Pay It Forward to her so we walked up to Welch. “This is a happy surprise. Michael is off to Fordham University thanks to you. You are an incredible person. This is actually is an award for you, for all the kids you helped in 22. I contacted Arizona’s Family and they selected you to win $500,” said Duke.

As you can tell, Welch is well respected by her peers and the students. She goes above and beyond, making sure her students make it to graduation. “What I love the most is helping my students and families. I became a counselor for that reason, to help others. Everyday my job is never boring. It makes me a better person by helping others,” she said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

