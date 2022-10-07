Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Parent Pays It Forward to guidance counselor at Chaparral High School

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
A guidance counselor at Chaparral High School won the Pay It Forward award. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
By Paul Horton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Janine Welch, a counselor who helps many students at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. “One thing that I really noticed, by the end of the year, she would race around and help all the kids and make sure her students got things taken care of. She gave unbelievable support and there should be more people like this,” said Evan Duke, who nominated Welch.

TRENDING: Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

Welch works very hard throughout the year to encourage and support her students. She was such a support system to Duke’s son that she wanted to Pay It Forward to her so we walked up to Welch. “This is a happy surprise. Michael is off to Fordham University thanks to you. You are an incredible person. This is actually is an award for you, for all the kids you helped in 22. I contacted Arizona’s Family and they selected you to win $500,” said Duke.

TRENDING: ‘I was getting screwed’: Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement

As you can tell, Welch is well respected by her peers and the students. She goes above and beyond, making sure her students make it to graduation. “What I love the most is helping my students and families. I became a counselor for that reason, to help others. Everyday my job is never boring. It makes me a better person by helping others,” she said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parent Pays It Forward to special guidance counselor at Chaparral High School
Paul's Car Wash
Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!
Paul's Car Wash
Paul's Car Wash
Salad and Go will donate some of their sales to fight cancer