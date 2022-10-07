Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.

Check out the fun that Scott and Gina had on this latest Field Trip Friday

What to expect?

Horse-drawn carriages, musical acts, a carnival-like experience, plenty of glutton-friendly food, and of course, happy hour! It’s all things German between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 at Tempe Beach Park. We caught up with David Carerra, President of Tempe Sister Cities about how this experience

Incredible food options

It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without a brewski, and while seasonal Four Peaks brews are on display, there are also new food options this year. Denmark Foods is featuring vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. And don’t forget about the Stein Holding Competition, where Arizonans will duke it out for the yearly bratwurst eating contest.

Full of entertainment

Kick back and relax in some unique way. We got a little preview on Good Morning Arizona on the weekend’s New rides from Brown’s Amusements including The Music Express (which sends you backwards!) and The Orbiter! We also got a live performance by a German band. Check out some of the fun in the two videos.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.