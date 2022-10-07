Paul's Car Wash
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion

Michael Carbajal's 9th ST Gym teaches the next generation of boxers who want to be the next world champion.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.

For more information, click/tap here.

