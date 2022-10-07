At least one person hurt as crews battle large apartment fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews are working to put out a huge apartment fire in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One person had minor injuries, firefighters said.

“It was a massive event for us out here in north Phoenix. We still do have crews actively fighting this blaze. It started in a single-story apartment complex and did spread to a two-story apartment complex next to it,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage. He said crews were able to stop the fire early at the two-story complex. Gammage added both buildings are under the same complex, but with multiple levels.

Dozens of firefighters battled a huge fire at an apartment complex in north Phoenix.

Gammage noted how quickly the fire spread in such a short time. “Typically for us, when they spread like this it’s because they get into the attic space and it moves so quickly in the attic space with the insulation it burns very hot,” he explained. “We did have to go defensive because of the volume of the fire.”

Gammage said it’s still under investigation how many people will be displaced after the blaze. The same time the complex fire broke out, crews were working to put out three other large fires in the Phoenix-area, including an auto shop fire near 11th and Grand avenues. “It’s a very active night for our firefighters,” said Gammage.

It’s unknown what sparked the fire.

Images from the 3rd Alarm apartment fire in North Phoenix near Cave Creek and Cinnabar.



Firefighters have contained the blazed and working on full fire control. pic.twitter.com/OcsVYTIEdQ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.