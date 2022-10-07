JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning.

The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.

It will double the company’s production made by its Chandler plant that opened in 1991. JX Nippon hopes to create more than 100 jobs for the local community. “JX Nippon’s continued investment in Arizona builds on the state’s reputation as a national semiconductor leader,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “JX has been a valued part of Arizona’s semiconductor industry for decades, manufacturing materials essential to semiconductor production.”

