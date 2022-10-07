Heard Museum showcasing 20 Native American artists

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leading Native American artists are being showcased right now at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. And the awe-inspiring artwork shows how deeply indigenous art has evolved over the years with a look at its past.

The celebration and sold-out exhibit are just in time for Indigenous Peoples Day. More than 20 artists joined with museum directors, scholars, curators, and historians to discuss the new directions the art forms take and which traditional stylings are still actively being used in the 21st century.

