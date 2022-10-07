Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Heard Museum showcasing 20 Native American artists

It's called "Remembering the Future Symposium" and celebrates 100 years of Indigenous fine art.
It's called "Remembering the Future Symposium" and celebrates 100 years of Indigenous fine art.(Heard Museum)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leading Native American artists are being showcased right now at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. And the awe-inspiring artwork shows how deeply indigenous art has evolved over the years with a look at its past.

The celebration and sold-out exhibit are just in time for Indigenous Peoples Day. More than 20 artists joined with museum directors, scholars, curators, and historians to discuss the new directions the art forms take and which traditional stylings are still actively being used in the 21st century.

To learn more, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Rising stars flexed their artistic muscles at an elementary school in the Valley.
Phoenix Rising teams up with State Forty Eight Foundation to design mural for elemenatary school
Celebrate German-style music, brats, and beer at Tempe Beach Park
Michael Carbajal, 6-time world champion and Hall of Fame Boxer, wrapping a student's hands.
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
Four Peaks Oktoberfest serves a taste of Germany in the Valley