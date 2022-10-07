Paul's Car Wash
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

It happened on Thursday afternoon.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.

