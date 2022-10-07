Family of Mesa man killed in hit-and-run seeking community’s help finding suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Funny, outgoing, and a good-hearted person is how family and friends described 64-year-old Gilbert Hill. The family has been grieving the loss of their loved one after he was run over by a car last month.

On Sept. 18, Gilbert was crossing the road near Broadway Road and Horne to get to his apartment complex when a driver hit him. The driver didn’t stop and left Gilbert to die just feet away from his home.

His nieces Maya and Mystery Hill said Gilbert didn’t have children of his own, so they were very close to their uncle, which made the news even more difficult. “It just felt like my whole world crumbled,” said Maya.

Mesa police released photos from the scene of the suspect car, which is described as a Grey or light-colored Toyota Camry from years 2002 to 2011. The vehicle would have damage to the front grill, middle to passenger side of the hood, and possibly the windshield. Gilbert’s family wants the suspect to come forward. “We just want justice for our uncle because he deserves it,” Mystery said.

Gilbert has a brother and 11 nieces and nephews. The family said he was well-known and loved by every person he met. “He always had this huge smile on his face and wanted to start a conversation,” Maya said. “he would try to touch everybody any way he could.”

If you have any information or think you may have seen anything involving the car or driver, contact Mesa Police Department.

