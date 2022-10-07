Cooler temps this weekend. Maybe some rain.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A low-pressure system located just to the south of Arizona continues to make the air mass unsettled in the state. This feature, which some are calling stubborn, really hasn’t moved much in the past week or so and, as a result, has kept the slight chance for storms in the forecast for metro Phoenix. That trend is doing to continue into Saturday and Sunday morning for the Valley, with the chance for storms perhaps peaking Saturday. It will also be cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper-80s.

As last week, the low is forecast to be absorbed into the main upper airflow and leave the southwest, but not until the middle of next week. However, as it will weaken, the chances for rain go downhill early next week for the Valley. We should see highs around 90 on Sunday through Wednesday with some slight warming late next week.

If anything overnight Friday into Saturday, you have a better chance of seeing gusty winds in your area than rain. Those winds would be from outflows from the collapsing thunderstorms and could peak in the 30+ mile-an-hour range. We do not anticipate a dust storm like we saw on Monday.

The remnants of Hurricane Heather moved into Arizona and produced more than 8″ of rain at Nogales with some of the mountains in southern Arizona getting up to 14″ of rain.

