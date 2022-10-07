Arizona State Fair has been collecting food for hungry families in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State Fair is collecting thousands of pounds of food for St. Mary’s Food Bank. The fair gives free admission on Fridays to anyone who donates food.

Last Friday, they collected more than 20,000 pounds of food, which has already been given out to families in need. This couldn’t have come at a better time because St. Mary’s is seeing record demand for people needing help. If you want to help, you still have a chance.

Just bring 10 canned food items to the fair on Fridays this month from noon to 6 p.m. and you can get in for free. A family of four that brings 40 cans would save $60 on admission and we think that’s Something Good!

