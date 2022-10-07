Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Senate debate gives Masters a chance to reset

GOP nominee Blake Masters is taking on incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in a live debate in Phoenix where they are expected to tackle a wide range of issues.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters has a much-needed chance Thursday night to reset his Arizona Senate race against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the campaign’s only televised debate. Kelly is coming in from a position of strength, with a small lead in polling and a commanding advantage in fundraising that has allowed him and allied groups to bombard voters with ads portraying Masters as an extremist.

For Masters, the debate is a chance to counter that narrative and go on the offensive against Kelly, whose popularity with independents helped him win two years ago in a state long dominated by Republicans. Masters, an ally and protégé of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. But since then, he has struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters he will need to win in November.

TRENDING: Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

During the primary, Masters called for privatizing Social Security, took a hard-line stance against abortion and promoted a racist theory popular with white nationalists that Democrats are seeking to use immigration to replace white people in America. Donald Trump endorsed Masters two months before the primary, citing Masters’ strident support of the former president’s lies about a stolen 2020 election.

Masters later scrubbed some controversial positions from his website. He now says he wants to protect Social Security for older and middle-aged workers while creating a private investment option for younger workers. He also says federal law should ban abortion later in pregnancy and allow states to go further. He has not disavowed his comments on the 2020 election but now talks about ensuring the integrity of future elections.

TRENDING: ‘I was getting screwed’: Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate, though they have curtailed spending since Masters emerged from the bruising primary. Thiel, who employed Masters for most of his adult life and bankrolled the candidate’s primary campaign, has not opened his wallet for the general election, though he has held fundraisers. A super political action committee controlled by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, r-Ky., has pared back its own spending commitments.

That has left Democrats an opening to define Masters on their terms. Masters met Thiel when Masters took a class that the billionaire taught at Stanford University. They wrote a book together, Thiel hired him and Masters eventually rose to senior positions in Thiel’s foundation and his investment firm. Kelly, a retired astronaut and Navy pilot, was elected in 2020 to finish the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term and is now running for a full six-year term. Kelly has worked to build a reputation as a moderate willing to work with Republicans.

TRENDING: Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

The debate comes less than a week before early and mail voting begins, the methods chosen by at least 80% of voters in recent elections. Masters has tried to penetrate Kelly’s independent image, calling him a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden who has failed to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and allowed inflation to run rampant. “Mark Kelly and Biden, they are one and the same,” Masters said at a rally Wednesday outside Phoenix. “They are joined at the hip because Mark Kelly supports Biden’s policies every single time when it counts.”

Before the debate, Kelly began airing a new ad in which he says he stands up to extremes in both parties. “When Joe Biden gets it wrong, I call him out,” Kelly says in the ad. Kelly’s campaign has largely focused on his support for abortion rights, protecting Social Security, lowering drug prices and ensuring a stable water supply in the midst of a drought, which has curtailed Arizona’s cut of Colorado River water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kelly, Masters expected to address hot button issues during debate
FBI arrested an Iowa man Wednesday for making threats against officials with the Arizona...
FBI arrests Iowa man who left threatening messages for Arizona elected officials
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events
The City of Mesa billed the Trump campaign to turn the airport hangar into an event venue,...
Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees