Woman dies after crashing into a wall off the I-10 near downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a barrier wall off of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a crash near the 16th Street off-ramp. Officers were able to talk with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say Degante was driving east when she took the I-10 off-ramp but did not stop at the red light and collided with a raised concrete barrier on the overpass. The cause of the accident is under investigation. At this time, officers say they will conduct a blood test to determine if she was driving under the influence.

