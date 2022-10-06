Paul's Car Wash
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside

Several customers and a store clerk were inside the convenience store when the shooting broke out.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.

On Sept. 22, a woman called 911 saying her son, Isaiah Manning, walked out of their house near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road armed. “My son just left the house,” she said to the dispatcher. “Left our house with a lot of weapons. He went down to the right and we just heard a shot. I mean as quick as he went out.” A family friend then called 911 shortly afterward. “I have a friend who’s been having issues with a son that she think is having a psychiatric break,” the woman said. “And he just took off with some guns and they heard gunfire in the neighborhood. He is not in his right mind.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

Officers tracked Manning down to the parking lot of the nearby 7-Eleven. Surveillance video shows him walking through the parking lot and heading toward the front door of the convenience store. Body-cam video shows two officers running after Manning, yelling at him to stop. “Get on the ground now! Get on the [expletive] ground!” one officer yells. “Get out of the way!” he yells to customers walking out of the store. “Get out of the way!”

Surveillance video shows a customer inside checking out at the counter. Manning then opens the door and walks in, and one officer begins firing at the store. Suddenly, bullet holes begin shattering the glass doors, and the innocent customer ducks out of the way. Another customer at the back of the store starts running away from Manning while the store clerk hides behind the counter as bullets continue shattering windows and doors. Another man and woman outside the store start running as officers continue shooting. At least eight gunshots are heard on the body cam.

TRENDING: Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

Manning continues walking, heading toward the back of the store, before falling to the ground. Officers went inside, grabbed the clerk hiding behind the counter, and pulled him to safety. Manning was found inside the store shot several times, and he was taken to the hospital. He was booked into jail on Sept. 29 and faces two counts of prohibited weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

