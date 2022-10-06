Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The victim, who had not been identified, was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and transported to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

While authorities did not release the victim’s name, they did confirm he was a professor in the School of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The UAPD identified the shooting suspect as 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish, a former graduate student.

Officers said they got a call shortly before 2 p.m. from someone who reported that Dervish was in the building despite previously being barred. The caller asked UAPD to send officers to remove him.

As officers were en route, dispatch received another call about a shooting. Shortly afterward, it was reported Dervish had left the building and fled the area in a gold van.

The UAPD said they were able to quickly identify Dervish.

Dervish was arrested by Arizona DPS during a traffic stop in Gila Bend, which is about 120 miles from Tucson.

All in-person classes were canceled after the shooting and all nonessential faculty and staff or students were asked to leave campus.

Banner UMC was placed on lockdown for about an hour after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.