Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor

Murad Can Dervish is accused of fatally shooting a professor at the University of Arizona on...
Murad Can Dervish is accused of fatally shooting a professor at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 5.(University of Arizona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The victim, who had not been identified, was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and transported to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

While authorities did not release the victim’s name, they did confirm he was a professor in the School of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The UAPD identified the shooting suspect as 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish, a former graduate student.

Officers said they got a call shortly before 2 p.m. from someone who reported that Dervish was in the building despite previously being barred. The caller asked UAPD to send officers to remove him.

As officers were en route, dispatch received another call about a shooting. Shortly afterward, it was reported Dervish had left the building and fled the area in a gold van.

The UAPD said they were able to quickly identify Dervish.

Dervish was arrested by Arizona DPS during a traffic stop in Gila Bend, which is about 120 miles from Tucson.

All in-person classes were canceled after the shooting and all nonessential faculty and staff or students were asked to leave campus.

Banner UMC was placed on lockdown for about an hour after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kids, families flock to Super Bowl youth football clinic in Maricopa
Cruz joined Masters and Lake for a rally in San Tan Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz hypes up Kari Lake, Blake Masters at San Tan Valley rally
Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in Chicago,...
‘Terrifying’: Wife of Brittney Griner describes what it’s like to watch and wait
Gayle King's exclusive interview with wife of Brittney Griner