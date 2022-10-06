Loop 303 closed near Peoria after semi rolls over, dumps trash on freeway

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover is causing a traffic headache for West Valley commuters.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi carrying trash rolled over on its driver’s side on the Loop 303 east of Lake Pleasant Parkway. One person suffered minor injuries. Troopers say the crash left debris scattered throughout the road, leading to a freeway closure from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Pkwy until crews are able to clear up the area. No other information has been released.

