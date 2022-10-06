Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Loop 303 closed near Peoria after semi rolls over, dumps trash on freeway

DPS says the truck was hauling trash.
DPS says the truck was hauling trash.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover is causing a traffic headache for West Valley commuters.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi carrying trash rolled over on its driver’s side on the Loop 303 east of Lake Pleasant Parkway. One person suffered minor injuries. Troopers say the crash left debris scattered throughout the road, leading to a freeway closure from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Pkwy until crews are able to clear up the area. No other information has been released.

Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 near Tonopah
Rain chances increase heading toward the weekend
DPS is investigating a deadly crash near Tonopah.
DPS closes EB I-10 after deadly semi crash near Tonopah; 3 others hospitalized
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations