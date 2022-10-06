Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale man with Down syndrome robbed while working at Fry’s

Family believes he was targeted due to disability
Two women stole a wallet from a man with Down syndrome while he was working at a Scottsdale Fry’s Food Store.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for the people responsible for robbing a man with disabilities last week. Kyle Schmidt has Down syndrome and works at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard. “I was obviously really upset, as a sister to a brother with disabilities it is almost unheard of,” said Kelly Schultz, Kyle’s sister.

Schultz said on Sept. 25, two women approached Schmidt and asked for money. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off. “What we later found, they went to several ATMs and that was unsuccessful. So they eventually used Square to take out his entire account,” said Schultz.

TRENDING: Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees

Schultz said they stole $700, and her brother was traumatized. “He was absolutely shocked. He really couldn’t talk; he was really upset,” she said.

Scottsdale police are investigating and looking at surveillance video. Right now, they don’t have any leads. For now, Schultz wants to raise awareness and prevent other vulnerable people from being targeted too. “He has a good heart and so many kids with disabilities have good hearts. That is what makes them such easy targets. That is what we really want to advocate, that they are easy targets and we want to help if we can get out that message,” said Schultz.

Schultz said that Schmidt’s bank refunded all the money taken from his account. Now, to turn this terrible situation into a positive, his family is collecting donations for Gigi’s Playhouse Phoenix, a nonprofit that helps people with Down syndrome. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
Murad Can Dervish is accused of fatally shooting a professor at the University of Arizona on...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
Dr. Evan Dishion (left) died from heat exhaustion after his group ran out of water during their...
Advocates working to increase hiker safety after 2 deaths at Cave Creek trailhead