Scottsdale man with Down syndrome robbed while working at Fry’s

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for the people responsible for robbing a man with disabilities last week. Kyle Schmidt has Down syndrome and works at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard. “I was obviously really upset, as a sister to a brother with disabilities it is almost unheard of,” said Kelly Schultz, Kyle’s sister.

Schultz said on Sept. 25, two women approached Schmidt and asked for money. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off. “What we later found, they went to several ATMs and that was unsuccessful. So they eventually used Square to take out his entire account,” said Schultz.

Schultz said they stole $700, and her brother was traumatized. “He was absolutely shocked. He really couldn’t talk; he was really upset,” she said.

Scottsdale police are investigating and looking at surveillance video. Right now, they don’t have any leads. For now, Schultz wants to raise awareness and prevent other vulnerable people from being targeted too. “He has a good heart and so many kids with disabilities have good hearts. That is what makes them such easy targets. That is what we really want to advocate, that they are easy targets and we want to help if we can get out that message,” said Schultz.

Schultz said that Schmidt’s bank refunded all the money taken from his account. Now, to turn this terrible situation into a positive, his family is collecting donations for Gigi’s Playhouse Phoenix, a nonprofit that helps people with Down syndrome. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

