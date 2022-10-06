Rain chances increase heading toward the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 94 degrees in the Valley today. Overnight showers and thunderstorms brought a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to some Valley neighborhoods.

This morning, those showers are south of town and moving toward the south with a few embedded thunderstorms as well.

Rain and thunderstorm chances begin increasing today statewide thanks to an area of low pressure moving our way. As this low becomes stalled out near the Arizona/Mexico border, storm chances will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

For the Valley today, storms nearby could bring windy conditions tonight, with outflow boundaries bringing gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. Valley rain chances are pretty slim for rain today, but increase as we head toward Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds will continue to be a big threat, along with blowing dust.

Temperatures will slowly decrease over the next few days, from the mid 90s today in the Valley to the low 90s and even upper 80s by the weekend and into early next week. Overnight lows will also drop slightly from the low 70s to the upper 60s.

