Pop-up showers still possible; temperatures in the 80′s around the corner?

By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley this Thursday. Storm clouds building to the north and east of the Valley have us tracking the chances of another round of pop-up showers, just like last night. According to the Phoenix Rainfall Index, 13% of the gauges received measurable rain, with a quarter of an inch in the southwest Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor received .01″ of rain. Our thunderstorm chances will continue tonight and into the weekend as a low-pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Look for stronger thunderstorms to the south of us on Friday, which may bring some gusty winds and strong outflows up north to the Valley. Our chance of rain falls around 20% for Friday night and again for Saturday afternoon for widely scattered thunderstorms. Look for a better chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday morning, around 30%. Despite that, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80′s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will also drop into the low 70′s to upper 60′s in some Valley cold spots. Then it’s back to the lower 90′s by early next week.

