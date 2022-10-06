Kids take the field at Super Bowl football clinic in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With only 131 days from the Super Bowl, kids and parents alike are getting pumped up for the big game! The Super Bowl host committee, NFL and volunteers hosted a youth football clinic at Ak-Chin Circle Entertainment Center in Maricopa on Tuesday.

Kids got to put their skills to the test with obstacle courses, speed and agility training and other drills. They even got to meet with former NFL players! Among those in attendance was former Dallas Cowboys player Derek Kennard, who was teaching kids the ropes of football.

The big game is bringing many different opportunities and events to communities around Arizona. Ak-Chin vice chairman Lemuel Vincent says the event means a lot to the Native American community. “This actually brings a lot of excitement. Not only excitement with the Super Bowl, but also just getting people out here and indulging in activities like this,” he said. “It defines what the host committee brings to our community, and we are privileged enough to be a sponsor with them again. Not only incorporating our tribe but the other 21 tribes within Arizona. The Super Bowl host committee gives us that facet to do that, which is very important to us because Ak-Chin community is Indigenous realm.”

