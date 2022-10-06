Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 5, 2022:
Bosa Donuts - 1144 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa, AZ
3 violations
- Raw eggs stored at room temperature
- Live fruit flies on donuts in display case
Chen’s Noodle House - 1043 E. Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
3 violations
- Raw pork sausage stored above vegetables
- Cooked beef not kept hot enough
Si Senor - 600 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ
3 violations
- Food debris on a tomato slicer
- Ice for customers stored in garbage bags
Lido - 5350 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 violations
- Employee touched clothes then handled food
- Raw fish stored above cheese
Etta Restaurant - 15301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 violations
- Worker leaving the restroom without washing his hands
- Chicken stock and other ready-to-eat foods kept past discard date
- Blistered tomatoes not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores:
Schreiner’s Fine Sausage - 3601 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
Café Rio - 3400 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Rudy’s BBQ - 1733 N. Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ
JJ’s Bistro - 10503 W. Thunderbird Road, Sun City, AZ
Mickey’s Hot Dogs - 108 W. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ
Chipotle - 3039 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
