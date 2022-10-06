Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 5, 2022:

Bosa Donuts - 1144 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

Raw eggs stored at room temperature

Live fruit flies on donuts in display case

Chen’s Noodle House - 1043 E. Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ

3 violations

Raw pork sausage stored above vegetables

Cooked beef not kept hot enough

Si Senor - 600 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ

3 violations

Food debris on a tomato slicer

Ice for customers stored in garbage bags

Lido - 5350 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ

3 violations

Employee touched clothes then handled food

Raw fish stored above cheese

Etta Restaurant - 15301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ

4 violations

Worker leaving the restroom without washing his hands

Chicken stock and other ready-to-eat foods kept past discard date

Blistered tomatoes not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores:

Schreiner’s Fine Sausage - 3601 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ

Café Rio - 3400 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ

Rudy’s BBQ - 1733 N. Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ

JJ’s Bistro - 10503 W. Thunderbird Road, Sun City, AZ

Mickey’s Hot Dogs - 108 W. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ

Chipotle - 3039 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ

