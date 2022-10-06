Paul's Car Wash
Idaho judge suspends murder trial of Lori Vallow

The case is suspended until Vallow’s competency can be determined.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” is now on hold due to questions about her mental state. In court documents released on Thursday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce suspended the case until Vallow’s competency can be determined, and her January 2023 trial has been vacated.

Vallow’s competency has been an issue since the case started. In May 2021, a licensed clinical psychologist found Vallow incompetent to stand trial, and she was put in a mental health facility to be treated. She was found still unfit to stand trial the following September. But in April, a judge ruled her competency had been restored, and the case was allowed to move forward. The former Valley mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of killing her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. The bodies of the two kids were found in Chad’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

