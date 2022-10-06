DPS closes EB I-10 after deadly semi crash near Tonopah; 3 others hospitalized

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck near Tonopah early Thursday morning.

Troopers say that the crash happened around 3 a.m. and involved two vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Tonopah. One person has been pronounced dead with three others being taken to the hospital. The condition of those hospitalized is not known, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

DPS officials confirmed that the eastbound lanes are closed east of town while those headed westbound have left lanes blocked. Drivers are asked to expect delays throughout the morning as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED east of Tonopah.



The closure is due to a crash in the WB lanes at milepost 99 near Hassayampa River.



EB is closed at Wintersburg Road.#I10 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/4zdAiwM28W — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2022

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.