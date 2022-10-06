Paul's Car Wash
DPS closes EB I-10 after deadly semi crash near Tonopah; 3 others hospitalized

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck near Tonopah early Thursday morning.

Troopers say that the crash happened around 3 a.m. and involved two vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Tonopah. One person has been pronounced dead with three others being taken to the hospital. The condition of those hospitalized is not known, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

DPS officials confirmed that the eastbound lanes are closed east of town while those headed westbound have left lanes blocked. Drivers are asked to expect delays throughout the morning as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

