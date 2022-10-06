Paul's Car Wash
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

The person who died was in the Mazda sedan.
The person who died was in the Mazda sedan.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.

Officials didn’t elaborate on how badly the three people were hurt. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows severe damage to the red Mazda on the driver’s side, suggesting it may have been T-boned. An investigation is underway.

