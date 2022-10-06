Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest man they say stalked Chandler mother

Bryant James Walker is accused of stalking a woman in Chandler multiple times and exposing...
Bryant James Walker is accused of stalking a woman in Chandler multiple times and exposing himself.(Courtesy of the Chandler Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler Police arrested a man accused of stalking a Chandler mother and exposing himself to her multiple times during the summer.

Bryant James Walker went to the victim’s home six times from June to October, according to police. The mother told police she was fearful for her and her daughter and was worried he would rape and kill her. On Sunday, his photos were released to media and social media and that’s when someone recognized him. Walker’s employer contacted police. Walker was arrested at his home in Mesa and taken to the Chandler Police Department for interrogation.

Walker admitted to “publicly masturbating,” police say, in front of the victim’s front door on more occasions than the victim reported. When police searched Walker’s home, they found multiple items of clothing that match those in videos provided by the victim.

Walker was booked on one count of stalking and three counts of sexual indecency.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update
Troopers say that the crash happened around 3 a.m. and involved a semi-truck and van in the...
DPS: One dead, three hospitalized in semi crash on I-10 near Tonopah
See which restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining cut!
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
Coolsculpting is a popular fat loss procedure with prominent advertisements.
Two Valley women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure