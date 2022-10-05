Paul's Car Wash
Watch Colton Shone get spooked at Terror in Tolleson!

Terror in Tolleson is owned by local family and is four haunted houses in one--Asylum & Zombies, Phobias & Urban Legends, Carnevil, and Slashers & MadMen.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for something a little spooky to celebrate Halloween this season, we’ve got just the place. Throughout the month, Arizona’s Family is celebrating Halloween with all things haunted and eerie in the Valley to give you an idea of what to do this month with your family and friends. This week’s featured location is Terror in Tolleson!

Terror in Tolleson is owned by local family and is four haunted houses in one--Asylum & Zombies, Phobias & Urban Legends, Carnevil, and Slashers & MadMen. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and are $80 for a family pack of 4 tickets. With the code TnT2022, you can get a $5 discount on your tickets!

Colton dropped by the Asylum & Zombies house and got out some screams along the way. “We’ll be running every weekend, and we’re open from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sundays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m,” said owner Isaac Pacheco.

