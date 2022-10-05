Southwest Human Development donating books to families in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Southwest Human Development is one of the nation’s largest non-profit organizations focused on childhood literacy and development.

Their most recent publication called “This Little Farmer Went to Market” follows a farmer as he moves his crops from farm to table. With every book purchased from the company, a book is donated to a family in need. The company says its goal is to “improve early literacy and put more high-quality children’s books in the hands of young kids. It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

