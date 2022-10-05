Paul's Car Wash
Southwest Human Development donating books to families in need

Southwest Human Development is putting books into the hands of families in need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Southwest Human Development is one of the nation’s largest non-profit organizations focused on childhood literacy and development.

Their most recent publication called “This Little Farmer Went to Market” follows a farmer as he moves his crops from farm to table. With every book purchased from the company, a book is donated to a family in need. The company says its goal is to “improve early literacy and put more high-quality children’s books in the hands of young kids. It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our Something Good segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO.

