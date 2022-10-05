Paul's Car Wash
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death

Queen Creek Police Department officials say officers were called to Canyon State Academy Monday night for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Queen Creek school officials say a 16-year-old boy got drugs from family members, leading to a suspected deadly overdose.

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of three students experiencing a medical emergency. All were taken to a nearby hospital, where one 16-year-old boy later died. The two other students were roommates who were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Academy officials say that both have been medically cleared.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

The school issued a statement regarding the student’s death.

Queen Creek police confirm that there have been no arrests or citations as of now, but that the investigation is ongoing.

correction: A push notification sent out Wednesday morning (10/5) on the AZFamily app incorrectly stated the overdose was due to Fentanyl. Investigators have not determined what drug was used. Arizona's Family regrets the error.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

