Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Queen Creek school officials say a 16-year-old boy got drugs from family members, leading to a suspected deadly overdose.

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of three students experiencing a medical emergency. All were taken to a nearby hospital, where one 16-year-old boy later died. The two other students were roommates who were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Academy officials say that both have been medically cleared.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.

The school issued a statement regarding the student’s death.

We are deeply saddened a student passed away last night at a local hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. As a precautionary measure, roommates were taken to the hospital on an non-emergency basis and medically cleared. While the incident is under investigation, early sources suggest the substances were supplied by the deceased youth’s family. The presence of illegal drugs within the community continues to be a threat for all youth, and any drug-related loss of life is tragic. We remain grateful to our staff, first responders, law enforcement, and the Town of Queen Creek for their medical attention and immediate response. We appreciate the community support for allowing our students, staff, and family to heal.

Queen Creek police confirm that there have been no arrests or citations as of now, but that the investigation is ongoing.

correction: A push notification sent out Wednesday morning (10/5) on the AZFamily app incorrectly stated the overdose was due to Fentanyl. Investigators have not determined what drug was used. Arizona's Family regrets the error.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.