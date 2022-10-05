Photographer hired to take student photos at Buckeye school under investigation for alleged sex crimes

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after allegations of sex crimes involving children were made against a photographer hired to take student pictures at Freedom Elementary school in Buckeye. Buckeye Police said in a statement that the investigation started after detectives were notified of the allegations on Sept. 2.

In a letter to parents, the Liberty Elementary School District said they immediately contacted Buckeye Police after an individual reported the incident. The district says they have canceled a previously scheduled “retake day” with the photographer and has put an indefinite hold on all upcoming shoots with the company that employed the contractor. Police say that the investigation is in the very early stages and no arrests have been made. The photographer and the employer have not been identified.

