Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Photographer hired to take student photos at Buckeye school under investigation for alleged sex crimes

No arrests have been made.
No arrests have been made.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after allegations of sex crimes involving children were made against a photographer hired to take student pictures at Freedom Elementary school in Buckeye. Buckeye Police said in a statement that the investigation started after detectives were notified of the allegations on Sept. 2.

In a letter to parents, the Liberty Elementary School District said they immediately contacted Buckeye Police after an individual reported the incident. The district says they have canceled a previously scheduled “retake day” with the photographer and has put an indefinite hold on all upcoming shoots with the company that employed the contractor. Police say that the investigation is in the very early stages and no arrests have been made. The photographer and the employer have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UAPD respond to reports of a shooting on James E. Rodgers Way
UPDATE: All classes at UA’s main campus canceled after reported shooting
Starting Oct. 17, Peoria Unified School District is canceling alternative bus routes for its...
Driver shortage forces Peoria school district to cancel some bus routes
Brianna Zerth arrested a third time. Booked into jail for damaging property and fighting in...
Peoria woman previously accused of killing her cousin back in jail
339 people died in 2021 from heat-related causes--the highest number of heat-related deaths...
Maricopa County had a record number of heat-related deaths in 2021, report finds